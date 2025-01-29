Detroit City Councilman Fred Durhal III launches official campaign for mayor

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City Councilman Fred Durhall III, who is serving his first term on the council, has officially launched his bid for mayor.

Durhal made the announcement on Wednesday at the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Michigan. He is the fourth person to launch an official mayoral campaign since Mayor Mike Duggan announced that he was running for Michigan governor.

Council President Mary Sheffield, Detroit resident and businessman Joel Haashiim and former Councilwoman Saunteel Jenkins have officially launched their campaign.

"I live in Detroit, work in Detroit and I work for Detroit," Durhall told supporters on Wednesday. "This is a city that I love and a city that I know you love too because you dedicate your time, you dedicate your energy, and your focus improving our city."

Durhal previously served on the Michigan House of Representatives, succeeding his father.

Durhal acknowledges a downward trend in homicides, which the Detroit police reported earlier this month seeing fewer in decades. However, he pointed out a continued concern about auto theft and also wanted to focus on the community programs that are contributing to the decline in violent crimes.

"We also have to be visionary in thinking we need the Office of Violence Prevention here in city of Detroit that will start addressing the social determinant of health that lead to gun violence, that lead to crime," Durhall said. "We cannot just afford now to address the plague. We have to address the symptom and the plague."