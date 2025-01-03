Detroit reports historic drop in violent crime in 2024, fewest homicides since 1965

(CBS DETROIT) — The city of Detroit is seeing a historic drop in violent crime, including its fewest homicides in decades.

According to the city, homicides dropped 19% in 2024 from the previous year's 57-year-low and are down 33% since 2002. Detroit had 203 homicides in 2024 compared to 252 in 2023. It marks the fewest homicides in the city since 1965.

The city also saw a 25% decline in non-fatal shootings in 2024 with 606, which is down nearly half from two years ago.

Nationally, murders have dropped nearly 12%.

Carjackings also dropped 15% in Detroit, with 142 in the last year. Detroit police say that since Project Green Light was introduced in 2015, the city has seen a 71% reduction in carjackings.

Overall in 2024, the city experienced a 7% drop in violent crime, like homicide, sexual assault, robbery and aggravated assault. Robbery dropped 13% while sexual assaults were down 8%. In addition, property crimes, like burglary, larceny and auto theft, declined 3%.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan credits a coordinated partnership between government and community agencies. This effort includes the Detroit Police Department, Michigan State Police, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, federal agencies and six ShotStoppers groups.

"This coalition came together two years ago to try to reverse the spike in violent crime during Covid," said Duggan. "What's happened is far more remarkable."

The city's six ShotStoppers groups kicked off in 2023 with a focus on cutting down the number of homicides and shootings taking place in some of Detroit's most violent areas.

The six groups beat the average 35% violent crime reduction that took place outside of the six CVI zones, with some areas seeing between a 52-83% reduction in crime from August to October 2024.

Since partnering with MSP in 2023 to combat drag racing and drifting, the city says 115 arrests have been made, 15 stolen vehicles have been recovered, and 75 weapons have been taken off the streets.

"This tremendous progress is occurring only because we have a team of city, county, state, federal and community partners that are all working with a shared vision and strategy," said Interim Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.