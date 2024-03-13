Macomb County Prosecutor's Office to appeal sentencing of Fraser man convicted of drowning 6-year-old boy

(CBS DETROIT) - A Fraser man was sentenced Wednesday in connection with the drowning death of his girlfriend's 6-year-old son nearly three years ago.

Hunter Locke-Hughes, 22, was sentenced to 90 months to 30 years for first-degree child abuse and 43 months to 15 years for involuntary manslaughter. Locke-Hughes was found guilty last month.

The sentences will run concurrently. In response, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced that it plans to appeal the sentences.

"When a sentencing fails to reflect the gravity of the offense, we must appeal it on behalf of the victim, victim's family, and the community," Prosecutor Pete Lucido said in a statement.

Prosecutors say Locke-Hughes was giving the child, who had special needs, a bath on Dec. 28, 2021, when he held him underwater.

He was initially charged with child abuse and felony murder.