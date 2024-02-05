Fraser man found guilty of drowning girlfriend's 6-year-old son

(CBS DETROIT) - A Fraser man accused of drowning his girlfriend's 6-year-old son with special needs has been found guilty.

Hunter Locke-Hughes, 22, was convicted of first-degree child abuse and involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors say Locke-Hughes was giving the child a bath on Dec. 28, 2021, when he held the child underwater. He was initially charged with child abuse and felony murder.

"Our commitment to protecting the innocent and seeking justice for the most vulnerable members of our society remains unwavering. I hope the family can find closure with this guilty verdict," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 13.