Former Wayne County teacher accused of sex crimes fired from previous job for sexual harassment, attorney says

Former Wayne County teacher accused of sex crimes fired from previous job for sexual harassment

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A former Wayne County teacher is facing charges on accusations that he sexually abused multiple students. An attorney representing some of the victims believes it could've been avoided.

Attorney Ven Johnson represents some of the victims in a lawsuit accusing James Baird of sexual assault.

Baird's charges stem from incidents involving visually impaired students under the age of 16.

The alleged assaults took place over a two-year span at schools in Westland and Garden City. The accusations include sexually assaulting a 10-year-old during a vision test and blindfolding a 13-year-old and assaulting her.

An 11-year-old and 15-year-old are also alleging Baird blindfolded them when they were assaulted.

"He certainly targeted these kids with disabilities," said Johnson. "It's absolutely disgusting."

The Livonia Public Schools district confirms Baird worked as a vision specialist for the district. Baird also worked as a consultant for Garden City and Westland where the alleged assaults occurred.

Johnson said he should've never got the job. He said it's because Baird was fired from a school district in Allegen for sexually harassing young females well before the latest alleged incidents.

"Livonia schools were the ones that failed to get the 1230-B form that we talked about. Had it been appropriately been sent to Allegen they would've learned and likely never would've hired him," he said.

A spokesperson for the district shared a message sent to staff and parents addressing Johnson's claims.

In the letter, the district says it followed all of its standard hiring practices, which include a background check, reference check and unprofessional conduct check with his former employer.

The district said nothing came back raising concerns about prior misconduct.

Livonia schools said it takes the allegations seriously and will cooperate with police.

Johnson said he's already been contacted by another student who claims she was assaulted by Baird.

If there are more victims out there, you're encouraged to call the police.