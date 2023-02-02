Ex-Westland teacher charged in sexual assaults of 4 girls

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A former Westland teacher has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of four girls at multiple schools, prosecutors say.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, James Adam Baird, 43, of Plymouth, was arraigned Wednesday morning. He was given a $100,000 personal bond with a GPS tether and was ordered not to contact any girl under 18.

Authorities say Baird assaulted four girls, ages 10, 11, 13 and 15, between January 2018 and February 2020.

Jan. 4, 2018

Prosecutors say the first incident occurred when Baird allegedly assaulted the 10-year-old at a school in the 6400 block of Hartel Street in Garden City. The victim was assaulted multiple times while Baird administered vision tests.

He is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13.

March 1, 2018

Two months later, on March 1, 2018, Baird blindfolded a 13-year-old girl before he sexually assaulted her at a school in the 35100 block of Bayview Street in Westland.

He was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13.

May 1, 2019

Prosecutors say he allegedly assaulted an 11-year-old at the Garden City school on May 1, 2019. That student was also reportedly blindfolded.

Baird was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13.

Feb. 11, 2020

On Feb. 11, 2020, Baird sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl, who was blindfolded, at a school in the 38500 block of Palmer Road in Westland.

He was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 9, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 27.