Former Warren police officer facing federal charges

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Warren police officer is now facing federal charges in connection to assaulting an inmate at the city jail in June.

Matthew Rodriguez, 48, a 14-year veteran of the Warren Police Department, was charged in the complaint with deprivation of rights under color of law.

"This case involved a gross abuse of citizens' civil rights by a police officer," Dawn Ison, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, told reporters on Monday.

On June 13, 19-year-old Jacquwan Smith was arrested by Warren police on felony charges and was turned over to Rodriguez, a jail officer. Rodriguez allegedly exchanged words with the victim before punching him and slamming him to the ground.

"It breaks my heart, and it's completely unacceptable. Actions like that compromise trust in the community, the trust the community has with law enforcement," Devin Kowalski, FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge, said.

According to the criminal complaint, Warren PD policy says officers can "use only the minimum amount of force necessary to affect an arrest, overcome resistance, defend themselves or others, or to gain control."

The FBI points out Smith didn't attempt to strike Rodriguez in any way. Smith also didn't have any weapons that could have been seen as a threat to Rodriguez.

"It should send a clear message that we will not tolerate violence from civilians, nor from the police," Ison said.

On June 20, Rodriguez was charged in Macomb County with willful neglect of duty and assault and battery. He was arraigned on the charges, given a $5,000 bond, and placed on administrative leave.

Rodriguez was officially terminated from the Warren Police Department on Monday, June 26.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer says the decision to terminate Rodriguez was made after a detailed review of the incident.

"Like everybody, I was shocked and appalled when I observed Rodriguez's actions," said Dwyer. "These actions were completely unjustified and unprofessional, ultimately resulting in criminal charges against him. This incident no doubt reflected negatively on every member of this Department. A comprehensive internal investigation showed that Rodriguez violated multiple Department policies and procedures. Given the totality of this incident, the decision to terminate Rodriguez's employment was clear and obvious."

Officials say the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office will defer to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan to prosecute the case.

In addition, the state misdemeanor charges against Rodriguez out of Macomb County will be dismissed.

"We are cooperating with the U.S. Attorney to ensure that when fundamental liberties are threatened, justice prevails. Together, we will strive to bring about justice and ensure righteousness in the legal system, reminding everyone that the protection of civil rights is a cornerstone of our democracy," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Following the announcement of the federal case on Monday, The Warren Police Commissioner, William Dwyer, once again called Rodriguez's actions a disgrace.

"This is not what police officers do. This is not what police officers are. This is not how police officers are trained, and most importantly, this is not how police officers should interact with the community," Dwyer said.

If convicted on the civil rights charge, Rodriguez can face up to 10 years in prison.