Former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions named acting head coach at Mumford High School

Former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions gets coaching job at Mumford High School

(CBS DETROIT) - Former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, who was at the center of a sign-stealing scandal, is adding "high school head coach" to his résumé.

CBS Sports senior writer Dennis Dodd reported Friday that Stalions, who joined the coaching staff at Mumford High School in Detroit in the spring as a volunteer defensive coordinator, has taken over the head coaching reins after coach William McMichael suffered a "mild stroke" on Aug. 30, one day after the Mustangs opened their 2024 campaign with a 47-6 loss to Redford Thurston.

McMichael confirmed the decision in a text to CBS Sports and said it is "unknown" when he will return to the sidelines. McMichael was most recently an assistant coach at Belleville and was hired by Mumford this spring.

"Connor was a person that he (McMichael) felt would be an intricate piece, and that's really developing our football program overall," said Mumford principal Damon Pitt earlier this summer. "The football aspect of that is something we wanted to prioritize. So he came on board, and since then, he's been doing some excellent, excellent work."

Stalions recently broke his silence in Netflix's "Untold: Sign Stealer and said he did not break any NCAA rules.

"If I'm a bad guy, then everyone in football is a bad guy," Stalions said in the documentary.

Stalions reportedly bought tickets to opponents' games for several associates and has been accused of being on the sidelines of Central Michigan in disguise during the team's game against Michigan State last fall. In-person scouting is against NCAA rules.

Stalions was on then-coach Jim Harbaugh's staff until he resigned amid the scandal in November 2023.

Stalions will lead Mumford against Flint Hamady at 7 p.m. Friday.