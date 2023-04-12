Former Highland Park mayor blames administrators for city's water issues

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she is going to take a hard look and weigh the state's options on how it could help Highland Park and its millions of dollars of debt from unpaid water bills.

Earlier this week, the city requested the state look into its finances, but a former mayor of the city is now saying the problem started from decisions made in Lansing.

"The people can't afford it. Where will they go. Where will they go. They can't afford that type of levee," said former mayor Hubert Yopp.

Following a Michigan Supreme Court ruling which ordered Highland Park to pay around $19 million in unpaid water bills, former mayor Yopp is worried the community will be left with picking up the tab.

"The people here have been here for a long time. They are poor people and this is not their fault," he said.

Yopp served two separate terms as mayor of Highland Park with his second term ending earlier this year. He believes the city's water issues started years ago when the previous governor Rick Snyder shut down the city's water plant before switching to at the time newly created the Great Lakes Water Authority (GWLA).

"I feel that since Governor Snyder made the decision to connect it to GWLA that the state government should take on the responsibility," Yopp said.

Yopp said the move was supposed to be temporary. The former mayor said this situation could've been avoided if the state helped fix the city's water system like he requested.

"We requested that the repairs be funded by the state, but it didn't happen," he said.

Earlier this week, city council requested for the governor to look into the city's finances to determine if it's an emergency. Governor Whitmer said the state is weighing the options and one move she could make is to appoint an emergency manager. It's something that the city has had happened several times in years past.

Yopp isn't sure that would be the right move, but he said the governor's decision will determine the future of Highland Park.

"She controls the purse string. She controls the future of the people in this community," he said.

He hopes her decision will be fair for everyone involved.