Former employee sues Detroit Pistons team and former GM for alleged sexual harassment

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Detroit Pistons employee is suing the team and the former assistant general manager for sexual harassment.

The former employee is suing the organization and the former assistant general manager Robert Murphy, in federal court, saying she was brutally assaulted during her almost two years with the team, court docs show.

The employee had served as Murphy's executive assistant.

Murphy was fired from the team last May. The organization cited a violation of company policy and the terms of his employment agreement.

The employee is seeking damages for past and present emotional suffering.