Ex-Detroit Pistons assistant GM Rob Murphy responds to sexual harassment claims

An attorney for Rob Murphy, the now-fired assistant general manager of the Detroit Pistons, released a statement Thursday refuting claims of workplace misconduct in connection to a recent sexual harassment lawsuit.

Murphy is accused of sexual misconduct with a former female employee during his time with the Detroit Pistons.

In the statement released on Thursday, May 11, Murphy's attorney, Steve Potter, said, "Both my client and I want to express our support for all victims of sexual harassment or any form of workplace misconduct. We stand by everyone's right to seek justice. However, in light of recent unsubstantiated, publicly stated allegations, I can no longer advise my client to sit quietly and allow his reputation to be unfairly tarnished."

Potter says that after a months-long investigation, it was determined that the evidence found did not support a finding of sexual harassment.

Here's the rest of Potter's statement:

"My client has maintained his silence and patience since he was put on administrative leave by the Pistons in October 2022. He passed a polygraph test administered by the President of Michigan Association of Polygraph Examiners on November 16, 2022, and he fully cooperated with the Pistons' investigation conducted by outside counsel. Subsequently, his legal team received an email from Pistons' General Counsel on Feb 20, 2023, that confirmed the outcome of a month's long investigation." In part, the email stated, "...the investigation concluded that the available evidence does not support a finding of harassment, discrimination,

and/or retaliation by Rob or the Pistons organization against Ms. Raska."



Potter concluded, "We believe that any attempts to try this case in the court of public opinion are detrimental for all parties involved, and we will refrain from engaging in the same tactics. Our request is that people withhold judgement about Mr. Murphy and these allegations until which time our case is presented in an appropriate setting. Mr. Murphy exhibits a deep trust in our judicial system and is desirous of having the opportunity to publicly refute the allegations made by Ms. Raska. We will be making no further comments at this time, but we will remain eager for the judicial process to unfold."

Last week, the Pistons announced that Rob Murphy was no longer employed by the Detroit Pistons or Motor City Cruise "in any capacity.

"Mr. Murphy was recently terminated for violation of company policy and the terms of his employment agreement," the team said in a statement. "The facts that gave rise to his termination surfaced during a review, assisted by a national law firm, of allegations made by a former employee."

This employee filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the Pistons and Murphy on May 4, alleging Murphy persuaded her to take an entry-level position, became her supervisor, and then made sexual comments about her body, pressured her to engage in a sexual relationship, groped her and promised personal and professional advancement if she complied to his demands.

The woman left her job with the Pistons in June 2022. Murphy was hired as senior director for the Pistons in 2021 and was promoted to assistant general manager and president of the Motor City Cruise, the Pistons' G League affiliate.