Forecast for the week of April 15, 2024

CBS DETROIT - The week starts out sunny and dry. Monday's highs will be near 70 degrees, still above the average temperature of 59 degrees. A low pressure system moves through mid-week and cooler air moves in after it so the week ends with temperatures closer to average for April.

Start and end of week

The low pressure system brings a chance of rain Tuesday night, and we can expect rounds of showers and storms throughout Wednesday.

rain moves in Tuesday night

We will also see windy conditions on Wednesday, and they will stick around through the end of the work week.

wind gusts

After the rain clears out, cooler air moves in to end the week, with slightly below average temperatures sticking around for the weekend.

7 day outlook

Enjoy the sunshine on Monday and have those umbrellas ready on Wednesday.