Forecast for the week of April 15, 2024

By Stacey DuFord

/ CBS Detroit

CBS DETROIT - The week starts out sunny and dry. Monday's highs will be near 70 degrees, still above the average temperature of 59 degrees. A low pressure system moves through mid-week and cooler air moves in after it so the week ends with temperatures closer to average for April.

next-big-change-forecast-box.png
Start and end of week

The low pressure system brings a chance of rain Tuesday night, and we can expect rounds of showers and storms throughout Wednesday. 

graf-4k-long.png
rain moves in Tuesday night

We will also see windy conditions on Wednesday, and they will stick around through the end of the work week.

wind-highlights.png
wind gusts

After the rain clears out, cooler air moves in to end the week, with slightly below average temperatures sticking around for the weekend.

pm-7-day.png
7 day outlook

Enjoy the sunshine on Monday and have those umbrellas ready on Wednesday.

Stacey DuFord
staceyduford-june722-4629.jpg

Stacey grew up in Mt. Morris, Michigan, and became fascinated with weather as a child after watching a tornado rip up a tree in her backyard.

First published on April 14, 2024 / 5:20 PM EDT

