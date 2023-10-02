Ford temporarily lays off 330 employees at Chicago Stamping, Lima Engine plants
(CBS DETROIT) - Ford Motor Company said Monday it has temporarily laid off approximately 330 employees combined at its Chicago Stamping and Lima Engine plants.
In a statement on Monday, Ford said, "the UAW's targeted strike strategy has knock-on effects for facilities that are not directly targeted for a work stoppage."
On Sept. 29, UAW President Shawn Fain called for an additional 7,000 UAW workers to strike at GM's Lansing Delta Assembly and Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant.
With Fain's announcement Friday, it brings the total number of striking UAW workers to approximately 25,000.
Employees were asked not to report to work at the Chicago Stamping Plant and Lima Engine Plant on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2, respectively.
Read Ford's full statement below:
"Our production system is highly interconnected, which means the UAW's targeted strike strategy has knock-on effects for facilities that are not directly targeted for a work stoppage. In this case, the strike at Chicago Assembly Plant has directly impacted some operations at Chicago Stamping Plant and Lima Engine Plant. Approximately 330 employees have been asked not to report to work, with layoffs taking effect beginning Sept. 30 at Chicago Stamping Plant and Oct. 2 at Lima Engine Plant. These are not lock outs. These layoffs are a consequence of the strike at Chicago Assembly Plant, because these three facilities must reduce production of parts that would normally be shipped to Chicago Assembly Plant. These 330 layoffs are in addition to 600 laid off from Michigan Assembly Plant beginning Sept. 15, bringing Ford's total to 930 employees impacted by strike-related layoffs."
