Ford temporarily lays off 330 employees at Chicago Stamping, Lima Engine plants

(CBS DETROIT) - Ford Motor Company said Monday it has temporarily laid off approximately 330 employees combined at its Chicago Stamping and Lima Engine plants.

In a statement on Monday, Ford said, "the UAW's targeted strike strategy has knock-on effects for facilities that are not directly targeted for a work stoppage."

On Sept. 29, UAW President Shawn Fain called for an additional 7,000 UAW workers to strike at GM's Lansing Delta Assembly and Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant.

With Fain's announcement Friday, it brings the total number of striking UAW workers to approximately 25,000.

Employees were asked not to report to work at the Chicago Stamping Plant and Lima Engine Plant on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2, respectively.

Read Ford's full statement below: