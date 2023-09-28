Watch CBS News
Autos

UAW President Shawn Fain to provide strike update at 10 a.m. Friday

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

UAW local vice president discusses visits by President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump
UAW local vice president discusses visits by President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump 05:37

(CBS DETROIT) - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is set to provide another update on the UAW's strike against Detroit's Big Three automakers at 10 a.m. Friday. 

CBS News Detroit will have live coverage of Fain's announcement and have expert analysis and reports from the picket line. 

The UAW began striking against the Detroit Three at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, following the expiration of contracts. 

Initially, Fain announced strikes at one plant for each of Detroit's Big Three. Fain expanded the UAW's strike across 41 locations on Friday, Sept. 22. 

For more on the latest UAW news, visit here.

How to watch Fain's announcement

CBS News Detroit 

CBS News Detroit app 

Pluto TV

Apple TV 

Amazon Fire TV 

First published on September 28, 2023 / 1:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.