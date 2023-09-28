UAW President Shawn Fain to provide strike update at 10 a.m. Friday
(CBS DETROIT) - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is set to provide another update on the UAW's strike against Detroit's Big Three automakers at 10 a.m. Friday.
CBS News Detroit will have live coverage of Fain's announcement and have expert analysis and reports from the picket line.
The UAW began striking against the Detroit Three at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, following the expiration of contracts.
Initially, Fain announced strikes at one plant for each of Detroit's Big Three. Fain expanded the UAW's strike across 41 locations on Friday, Sept. 22.
For more on the latest UAW news, visit here.
How to watch Fain's announcement
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.