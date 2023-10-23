Ford lays off 67 additional employees at Sterling Axle Plant due to ongoing UAW strike

UAW President Shawn Fain provides strike update ahead of Week 6 of strike

UAW President Shawn Fain provides strike update ahead of Week 6 of strike

UAW President Shawn Fain provides strike update ahead of Week 6 of strike

(CBS DETROIT) - An additional 67 employees at the Sterling Axle Plant have been laid off due to the ongoing UAW strike against Detroit's automakers.

The employees were asked not to report to work, effective Oct. 23, because the Sterling Axle Plant produces parts that usually get sent to the Kentucky Truck Plant, one of Ford's largest plants, where 8,700 autoworkers have been striking since Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The Kentucky Truck Plant produces the F-Series Ford Super Duty, the Ford Expedition and the Lincoln Navigator.

This brings the total number of employees laid off at the Sterling Axle Plant to 485.

On Friday, Shawn Fain announced he had received recent offers from two of the three automakers but didn't reach any agreements, as he said more work still needs to be done.

For more on the latest UAW news, visit here.