Ford lays off 106 more workers at Sterling Axle Plant due to UAW strike

(CBS DETROIT) - Ford Motor Company announced that 106 more employees at the Sterling Axle Plant have been laid off due to the UAW's historic strike against the Big Three automakers.

According to Ford, the new layoffs effective Oct. 16 are due to the strike at the Chicago Assembly Plant and the Kentucky Truck Plant.

This brings the total number of employees laid off at the plant to 268, with some employees being laid off since Oct. 5.

The Sterling Axle Plant produces parts that get sent to the Chicago Assembly and Kentucky Truck plants, but because autoworkers are striking at those plants, the Sterling Axle Plant has had to reel back production since the parts aren't being used.

This comes as the UAW strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis is in its fifth week.

On Monday, Bill Ford, the automaker's executive chairman, called on union members to end the strike that he said could cost Ford the ability to invest in the future.

