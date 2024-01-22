NFC Championship watch party at Ford Field sold out hours after ticket sales open

(CBS DETROIT) - Hours after tickets opened to the public for the NFC Championship watch party at Ford Field, stadium officials confirmed that the event was sold out.

After beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 Sunday, the Detroit Lions will host a watch party at the stadium so fans can watch the Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 28. The game will be shown on all the video boards and display screens at Ford Field.

"You all are amazing," the team posted on social media.

It'll be the first time in 32 years that the team will play in the championship game.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the game will start at 6:30 p.m.

Fans will have access to 100 Level Concourse and reserved seating in Ford Field's lower bowl, and the store will be open for fans to purchase new Lions gear.

In addition, the event will feature appearances from the team's cheerleaders, drumline and Roary!

A portion of the proceeds from the watch party will go to the Detroit Lions Foundation for Youth & High School Sports.