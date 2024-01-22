For fans, Detroit Lions are special on and off the field

(CBS DETROIT) - What the Detroit Lions have accomplished this year is one for the history books.

The team won a playoff game for the first time since 1991 against the Los Angeles Rams. Then, they won a second home playoff game at Ford Field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Let's not forget they also won the NFC North Division with a 12-5 record.

But it's what the players continue to do off the field that is something special for fans.

Larry Benjamin is battling COPD, and his health is declining.

Recently, Amon-Ra St. Brown acknowledged Benjamin, who dyed his hair blue just like he did.

"It's humbling as a player to know that you can touch other people's lives, just by playing a sport and being who I am," St. Brown said during an interview leading up to the playoff game against Tampa Bay.

St. Brown was shown a picture of Benjamin, who is living in the Saginaw area, and decided to send him an autographed jersey.

Aiden Hutchinson is no stranger to giving back, especially to children suffering from illnesses.

Leading up to the home playoff game against the Rams, Hutchinson posted a video to C.S. Mott's Facebook page giving James Philips some words of encouragement and a special invite to the game.

"You've inspired me greatly, and I know that you've been through a lot, and you won't let anyone tell you that you can't do anything," Hutchinson said.

James is battling Osteosarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

There is story after story of Lions players giving back in more ways than winning on the field.

Of course, their success on the field has positioned them one win away from the Super Bowl.

The Lions travel to San Francisco on Sunday to play the 49ers for the NFC Championship.