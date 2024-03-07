Forbes releases list of highest paid actors of 2023

Forbes has released its list of highest-paid actors, ranking A-list stars based on how much money they made from films and TV in 2023. Here's who took home the biggest paychecks in Hollywood last year.

10. Denzel Washington - $24 million

The Oscar winner, 69, appeared in "The Equalizer 3" in 2023. The film grossed more than $191 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo.

9. Ben Affleck - $38 million

Affleck not only starred as Nike exec Phil Knight in "Air," but he also directed and produced the movie, which raked in more than $90 million globally. The 51-year-old also starred in the film "Hypnotic."

Although many stars have endorsement deals – like Affleck's endorsement of Dunkin' – the list only includes their income from their entertainment gigs.

7. Jason Statham (tie) - $41 million

Statham, 56, led the Adam Cay directed "The Beekeeper" this year. The star is no stranger to action-packed films. In 2023 he starred in "Expendibles," "Meg 2: The Trench" and "Fast X."

7. Leonardo DiCaprio (tie) - $41 million

The 49-year-old Oscar winner starred in 2023's "Killers of the Flower Moon." The Martin Scorsese directed film received 10 Oscar nominations.

6. Jennifer Aniston - $42 million

Anniston stars in "The Morning Show," which was in its third season this year. She also starred alongside Adam Sandler in the Netflix movie "Murder Mystery 2."

The 55-year-old also appears in commercials for several ads – from Smart Water to Aveno – and has her own haircare company, LolaVie. But her income from those ventures is not included in the acting salary used to compile this list.

4. Matt Damon (tie) - $43 million

The 53-year-old starred as Leslie Groves in "Oppenheimer," which was one of the top movies of the summer and earned a whopping 13 Oscar nomination. The Christopher Nolan film also raked in more than $957 million worldwide.

Damon was also a producer on "Air," starring his pal Ben Affleck.

4. Ryan Gosling (tie) -$43 million

Playing Ken in "Barbie," not only earned Gosling, 43, an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor, but likely a big payday. The blockbuster hit raked in more than $1.4 billion worldwide, making it the highest grossing film of the year.

3. Tom Cruise - $45 million

Coming of the heels of 2022's hit "Top Gun," Cruise, 61, returned to the long-running "Mission: Impossible" series for "Dead Reckoning Part One." It grossed more than $567 million worldwide.

2. Margot Robbie - $59 million

Robbie, 33, played the iconic role of "stereotypical Barbie" in Greta Grewig's "Barbie" movie. The highest grossing movie of the year, Barbie raked in more than $636 in its first weekend in the U.S. It went on to surpass more than a $1 billion worldwide.

Robbie was also the movie's producer. But she and director Gerwig were seen as snubbed by the Oscars when neither received a nomination.

1. Adam Sandler - $73 million

Sandler owns his own production company, Happy Madison Productions, which produces many of his films, including "Murder Mystery 2," for Netflix. The 57-year-old extended his deal with Netflix in 2020 to produce four more films for the streaming service.

Besides creating films in front of and behind the camera, Sandler also still does standup. He grosses more than $400,000 per show, according to Forbes.