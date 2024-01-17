Detroit Lions fan in hospice care dyes hair blue to support the team

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit Lions fan in hospice care dyed his hair blue to support the team.

Larry Benjamin dyed his hair blue to match Lions football wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown, Lynn Benjamin, Larry's daughter said.

Lynn said her dad dyed his hair blue and she decided to post the photos on a Lions page to see if someone from the team could reach out to her dad.

Lynn Benjamin-Graham

A Detroit Lions representative contacted Lynn, saying St Brown would call Larry on Friday.

"He said he has to get everything ready and be in good spirits at that time of day.. make sure he's already had his nap, and get him ready to go," Lynn said when asked if her dad was excited about the upcoming call.

"He's got enough blue hair color, he said we can all color our hair for Sunday's game, so we're looking forward to that," Lynn said. "This is our year we're ready."

The Lions are set to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.