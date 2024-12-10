Michigan Legislature to consider ban on flavored tobacco

(CBS DETROIT) - Flavored tobacco that can be found in vapes and e-cigarettes has become incredibly popular among young populations, and the Michigan Legislature is using one of its waning session days to consider banning them.

A package of seven bills were approved for consideration by the full state House on Tuesday afternoon. The bills would also change advertising, licensing, criminal penalties for possessing tobacco as a minor, and local ordinances among other reforms.

Minou Jones with the Detroit Wayne Oakland Tobacco Coalition is in favor of the bills.

"When we're looking at our kids today we have to see long into the future you know maybe it doesn't impact them today maybe you don't see the devastating health impact today, but we know and understand the consequences of nicotine, and so Michigan has a great opportunity to put an end to this today," said Jones.

Jones went to Lansing on Tuesday with some mementos of her father. She said her dad began smoking at age 14, using money from his paper route to buy cigarettes. This was before there were any age restrictions on tobacco use in Michigan.

"My father was a blue-collar worker; he worked for Chrysler," Jones told CBS News Detroit. "He was diagnosed with emphysema at 40. We don't want that for our kids."

Although several advocates for the ban spoke at Tuesday's hearing, Rodney Rahim Deas said he opposes the proposed changes.

"It would create an underground market that would criminalize Black and Latino people for selling it so this bill has got to go," said Deas.