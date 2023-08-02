Water distribution available following water main break in Macomb County

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Community members in search of water following Tuesday morning's water main break in Macomb County are able to find it at either Chesterfield Township fire station.

"Knowing that I'm helping families that can't go and get water because the water is bad, it just makes my heart happy," says 13-year-old Adam Mckee, who volunteered to help distribute water to interested community members on Tuesday,

Adam, alongside his father and other members of the Chesterfield fire staff, spent most of their day Tuesday handing out water.

"Anytime an event like this comes up, it's not planned for. But at the end of the day, it's communities coming together, it's organizations coming together, said Cam Barrett of the Kroger Corp. of Michigan. Kroger, along with other box stores and businesses in the area, donated pallets of water to be handed out.

"The pressure came back, the water volume is there, but because we went to zero pressure, obviously, there's demands from the health department, Great Lakes Water [Authority] has to be tested to make sure it's safe," says Brad Kersten, the Chesterfield Township supervisor.

Kersten says the water main break has been identified and secured. Testing for contamination is required and consists of flushing the water system out. He says this will help get the water back to safe usage levels.

"Flushing our hydrants, flushing the system, letting the water run making sure that it's cycled out and cycled through," Kersten said.

Heading into Wednesday, Kersten says a boil water alert will remain in place. He hopes for that to be lifted on Thursday once testing has concluded.