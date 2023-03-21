First Black-owned "Detroit Legacy" recreational marijuana business opens

(CBS DETROIT) - The first "Detroit legacy" recreational marijuana business celebrated its grand opening over the weekend as part of the city's social equity program.

Black-owned Nuggets Cannabis Co. dispensary, located at 18270 Telegraph, is run by longtime Detroiters Louis Radden and his aunt, Camille Hicks. A "Detroit Legacy" licensee means that at least 51% of ownership has been certified as long-term Detroit residents who've lived in the city for at least 15 years out of the last 30.

Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison, Dr. Louis Radden, Camille Hicks, City Council President Pro-Tem James Tate and District 2 Detroit Police Commissioner Linda Bernard cutting the ribbon at Nuggets Dispensary City of Detroit

"I entered into the business initially as a medical provider, but we are honored to be given the opportunity to open one of the first recreational facilities in the City of Detroit," Radden said. "As we looked at opportunities across the Metro area, we always knew we wanted to be in our hometown. The cannabis industry has provided the opportunity for gainful employment with reasonable benefits to many folks in our community. I am proud to say 100% of our employees at the Telegraph store are Detroit residents."

Michigan voters approved the use of recreational marijuana in 2018; however, the city approved a recreational marijuana ordinance earlier in 2022.

Council President Pro-Tem James Tate, who has been instrumental in pushing for retail licenses, says the ordinance is meant to ensure ownership opportunities for residents.

"It is an exciting time in Detroit for Adult Use Marijuana. Just a few months ago we saw Judge Friedman rule against the Temporary Restraining Order that would have again prevented Detroit from moving forward with our current Adult-Use Marijuana Ordinance," Tate said in a statement. "I am proud to be able to open doors of opportunity for Detroiters for years to come and it feels good to know because of the hard work we get to welcome Nuggets, a Detroit Legacy licensee, to D1."

City Council President Pro-Tem James Tate has been a champion for Detroit Legacy marijuana ventures. City of Detroit

Nuggets is one of 20 equity applicants to be awarded a retail license in December 2022. The city also awarded licenses for 13 non-equity applicants after a two-month scoring process and review by the Office of Marijuana Ventures and Entrepreneurship.

An equity applicant is someone whose primary residence is located within a disproportionately impacted community, according to city officials.

As of Monday, the city issued 34 adult-use marijuana retail licenses.

"This doesn't happen everywhere. We fought to ensure legacy Detroiters have an opportunity to grow businesses in the cannabis industry, which has had a disproportionately negative impact on communities of color," Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison said in a press release. "Social equity means taking action to combat the years of criminalization faced by too many of our residents. Here in Detroit, we are addressing generational loss and building generational wealth back into the hands of the community."