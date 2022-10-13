Detroit Fire Department shares prevention safety tips as cold weather creeps closer

(CBS DETROIT) - It is one of the most important months of the year for fire prevention, says Detroit Fire Chief James Harris.

"It's our 100th anniversary for our National Fire Prevention Month," Harris says.

During the month of October, the Detroit Fire Department will be making stops in several neighborhoods throughout the city educating folks, both young and small, about fire safety.

"Our motto is 'Fire don't wait, plan your escape,'" Harris explains.

As a part of Fire Prevention Month, Harris says DFD will be holding demonstrations including hands-only CPR, how to use a fire extinguisher and how to properly develop an escape plan.

Some safety tips Harris suggest to always keep in mind: make sure smoke alarms are on, ensure your carbon monoxide detector is working, as well as keeping space heaters at least 4 feet away from all objects.

With cold temperatures on the way, Harris is advising folks to resist the urge to use any ovens as a source of heat for your home, to not keep space heaters on overnight and to not leave food cooking unsupervised in or on the stove.

"The oven is used for baking. Make a casserole, make a cobbler, make a pie, make a cake, but don't use it to keep your home warm. Not only can it be dangerous with those flames, but the fumes with carbon monoxide poisoning," Harris says.

DFD will be holding their next family-friendly fire prevention event from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at Engine 54.