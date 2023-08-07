Fire dog on golf cart runs over 4-year-old girl at event in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 4-year-old girl was hit by a dog in a golf cart in Westland over the weekend, fire officials said.

The incident happened on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Westland Fire Department's Blue, Brews, and BBQ event.

Fire officials say the department's arson dog, Bella, was sitting on the golf cart seat and then jumped onto the cart floor, lying across the accelerator pedal.

This caused the cart to move forward, and firefighters worked to steer the cart away from people at the event.

Officials say that before they could stop the cart, it hit a 4-year-old girl and ran over her leg.

Firefighters and paramedics said the incident shook her, but she had no apparent injuries. They say the girl's mother refused further treatment and transportation to the hospital.

"Fortunately, the child was back to eating her popcorn within minutes of the incident and within 10 minutes of the incident was back to jumping in the fire department bounce house," fire officials said.