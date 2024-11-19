Metro Detroit could see a few snowflakes on Thursday

(CBS DETROIT) - Colder air moves in later this week, and it arrives for some much later than usual.

In fact, it's the latest freeze date on record for Detroit.

The latest date to reach freezing temperatures overnight was Nov. 15, set back in 1946. In 2022, we came close with a date of Nov. 13. This year, Nov. 21 looks to be the date when we finally reach the freezing point.

Going along with that is our first chance to see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain. We are warm from the ground to the roads to the lakes, and our chances of snow have looked quite low since last week.

But there's just enough trying to mix in with the atmosphere that some minor accumulation may be possible in our westernmost counties.

Any snow that reaches the ground will melt on contact unless a heavy enough snow shower can build.

The highlighted areas only have a chance of getting snow on the ground with both a heavy shower and cooler grass.

Don't expect to see much on the roads, but do plan to see some wet areas of rain and flakes mixing in as we finally cool down Wednesday night and Thursday morning.