Residents impacted by August 2023 storm in SE Michigan have 1 week left to apply for federal assistance

SE Michigan residents impacted by August 2023 storm have 1 week left to apply for FEMA assistance

(CBS DETROIT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency says Metro Detroit residents who were impacted by the severe storm in August 2023 have one more week to apply for federal assistance.

CBS News Detroit is getting some numbers from FEMA on the amount of federal assistance provided thus far after devastating storms caused flooding and even tornadoes in some areas:

Macomb County - $16,374,411.14

Monroe County - $2,706,450.02

Oakland County - $17,896,791.57

Wayne County - $254,551,658.90

Some families, like the Blandino family in Chesterfield Township, have been repairing for months now, and Jessica Blandino is finally starting to see her basement come together.

"It's very just calming to have a spot," she said.

It was a spot that was once flooded with over 5 feet of water.

"Now, to see it drywalled and painted, and it looks like a spot in the basement that wasn't ruined, it feels more like a home again, which is nice," said Blandino.

Aside from additional laying of carpet, getting a cover that opens and closes for the egress window is up next.

"If water is coming down on it, it shouldn't allow the water to get into the hole to push the window in again like it did the last time," Blandino said.