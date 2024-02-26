FEMA says millions going into federal relief from 2023 Michigan storms

(CBS DETROIT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency announces millions of dollars are being distributed to residents in counties like Wayne, Monroe, Oakland, Macomb, and more following devastating tornadoes, high winds, and flooding that ripped through homes and property last summer.

Taking a look at some numbers from FEMA, the department reports that 1,632 households qualify so far for federal assistance. Four million dollars in housing grants have been distributed, and $635,000 for other disaster-related needs, such as medical expenses and personal possessions, has been granted.

Additionally, six small business association loans have been approved for $144,500.

Sources tell CBS News Detroit that over 50 homes in Macomb County, which was rocked by flooding, were qualified.

"It really opened my eyes that even though we did go through a lot, we were blessed," says Lucas Stolz, who owns the property at the corner of Washington and Alfred streets in downtown New Baltimore

Stolz not only lives there, but it's also the home to Reds Barber Shop, which has been in the Stolz family for five generations. He formally purchased it from his grandmother in July 2023, just a month before the flooding.

A look downstairs will show a typical Michigan basement with some moisture that is nothing compared to 6 feet of water that flooded the entire floor.

"Even though it's six months later and a lot of things look fixed, we're still dealing with a lot of things that are underlying. You know, you can't see it with your eyes," Stolz says.

He adds that he just submitted the application for federal assistance. He says FEMA will be in there this week to inspect.

Above all, he says after filling out the application, he's glad nobody was injured as a result of the flooding, or even worse.

"A lot of the questions (on the application for federal aid) were: Did we have any funeral expenses? Did we lose our car? Was your whole home lost?" Stolz says.

The deadline for applications for federal assistance is April 8, 2024. If you live in the Chesterfield or New Baltimore areas, there is a disaster recovery center at the Chesterfield Township Fire Department Central Station at 33991 23 Mile Road that will be open until further notice.

The data above is current as of Feb. 22.

There are other disaster recovery centers throughout Metro Detroit, two of which FEMA announced will open Monday, that will open 8 a.m. Tuesday. All Metro Detroit locations are as follows:

Wayne County (South East): Opening 8 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27

Wayne County Community College Downriver Campus

21000 Northline Road, Taylor, Michigan 48180

Wayne County (Canton West Central) Opening 8 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27

Canton Human Services Building

50430 School House Road, Canton, Michigan 48187

Gibraltar City Hall

29450 Munro St., Gibraltar, Michigan 48173 (Closing permanently at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 2.)

Macomb County (Open until further notice)

Chesterfield Township Fire Department Central Station

33991 23 Mile Road, Chesterfield, Michigan 48047