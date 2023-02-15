FBI working to assist MSU students, staff in recovering personal items left behind

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The FBI's Detroit Field Office and Victim Services Division will work to recover personal items left behind by Michigan State University students, faculty and staff.

According to MSU police, students or representatives of students can meet FBI employees at the West entrance of the Union starting at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

In addition, faculty and staff who were in the building or have office space in the Union can arrive at the same location to pick up their belongings at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone who was at Berkey Hall or has office space inside the building can go to the East entrance of Berkey Hall starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.

FBI employees and victim specialists will check in each individual and assist them with retrieving their items.

According to MSU police, individuals are asked to bring some sort of identification if possible, but they understand student ID cards and driver's licenses may still be inside the building. No one will be turned away if they do not have a form of identification.

"We recognize that the incident has significantly impacted everyone involved," said MSU police. "For anyone who is interested in speaking to a mental health professional, they will be available on site as well.

Our hope is that this process will aid our community in retrieving personal property in a safe and orderly manner. The MSU Department of Police and Public Safety will be working jointly with the FBI to assist the Spartan community. We are all in this together."