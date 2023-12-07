Fate of Belle Isle icon up for debate, facing demolition

(CBS DETROIT) - The fate of a Belle Isle icon is up for debate, and now the future of a centuries-old building could be in your hands.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is currently reviewing options for the deteriorated Belle Isle Boathouse, located on the Detroit River at Belle Isle Park, and wants the public to learn about those options and submit their questions or comments.

"We've really come at an impasse where we're asking the public to weigh in," said Tom Bissett, Michigan DNR Urban Unit Manager.

"[The Boathouse] was vacant for quite some time and just left. I'm talking as far back as the early 90s. There was no one in the building. It wasn't being cared for. It was closed. So, obviously, there were no improvements being made to it at that time."

Bissett says the boathouse is in pretty rough shape because of these factors. Pictures posted to the DNR website show worsening conditions inside the building while little community interest and a minimal amount of private investment have been secured to stabilize the building.

"You know, I don't see our ability to leverage any more grant dollars to restore the building," Bissett said.

With limited funds available, the DNR faces a difficult decision. One option would be to use the $2 million in funding approved by the Michigan Legislature to address the boathouse. This dollar amount would likely cover the amount of the building's demolition. The second option is a restoration with an estimated $43 million price tag, which the DNR doesn't have.

"I think by 2027, if the building were demolished, the only thing that would be restored would be the landscape," Bissett said. "We would have grass, or we would have pools and the dangerous sidewalks would be repaired. We don't have any money to place something else there at this time."

Comments will be reviewed, and a summary of answers to common questions will be posted on the DNR's website by Jan. 5. The DNR expects to decide the future of the boathouse by early 2024.