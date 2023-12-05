Michigan DNR considers options to address deteriorated Belle Isle Boathouse, asking for public input

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is considering its options on the deteriorated Belle Isle Boathouse along the Detroit River.

The DNR is considering options, such as investing in repairs or demolishing the building to repurpose the space, and will decide in early 2024.

State officials are asking the public to submit questions or comments on the options by Dec. 31. All submissions will be reviewed, and a summary of the answers will be shared on the project webpage by Jan. 5.

The 40,000-square-foot boathouse, built in 1902, is under a lease agreement by the Friends of Detroit Rowing.

Officials say it was deemed "structurally unsound due to significant deterioration" in August 2022, according to a press release. Issues include a collapsed floor, caved-in roof, peeling exterior stucco, and deteriorated steel and concrete structural members.

The Michigan Legislature approved $2 million to address the boathouse. The funding could cover the removal of the building. It must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

Consultants estimated a $43.9 million price stage to restore the building.