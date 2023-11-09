Farmington Hills police release video of Target shoplifter police chase, suspect charged

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A retail fraud suspect is facing several charges after leading police on a chase from a Target store in Farmington Hills to Detroit.

On Monday, surveillance cameras show Frankie Burton, of Oak Park, walking out of the store with a cart full of merchandise which police say he did not pay for.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, Burton took off, ultimately leading police on a pursuit for the next 10 minutes. Attempts to pull over Burton were made several times. Instead, Burton fled police each time and even hit five vehicles in the process, according to police.

"The suspect showed complete lack of regard for the safety of others and committed a felonious assault on an innocent civilian when he used his car as a weapon," said Police Chief Jeff King.

However, things took a sharp turn after officers were able to successfully execute a pit maneuver, disabling Burton's car. Within seconds, Burton exited his vehicle and made a run for it, but it was not long before officers had him on the ground and in handcuffs.

"I apologize to you, I really do. And I apologize to the city for real because that was dumb. All I had to do was stop," Burton can be heard saying to officers in a police bodycam video.

Upon his arrest, police also found crack cocaine in his coat pocket, adding to the several crimes he had committed.

Burton was arraigned at the 47th District Court on Tuesday and is facing several charges, including fleeing and eluding second-degree, possession of a controlled substance, retail fraud, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Burton is due back in court for a preliminary exam at 9 a.m. on Nov. 20.