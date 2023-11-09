Man arrested for retail fraud at Target store in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested an Oak Park man for retail fraud at a Target store in Farmington Hills.

Frankie Lysander Burton, 57, is charged with second-degree fleeing and eluding, possession of cocaine less than 25 grams, first-degree retail fraud, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

He was arraigned in the 47th District Court and received a $25,000 cash bond. His next hearing is set for Nov. 20.

At about 5:17 p.m. on Nov. 7, police were called to the store on Grand River Avenue. Upon arrival, officers spotted the man, later identified as 57-year-old Frankie Lysander Burton, attempting to flee the parking lot. Police pursued the vehicle until the vehicle crashed into two other cars on Nine Mile and Middlebelt roads.

Burton refused to surrender to police and continued to ram his car into one of the vehicles out of the way to flee, according to Farmington Hills police.

During the pursuit, police initiated a PIT maneuver, disabling the vehicle. However, it rolled backward and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Greenfield Road and Trojan Avenue in Detroit.

Police searched Burton and found suspected crack cocaine.

An investigation revealed Burton loaded a basket full of items and attempted to drive off with the items before officers arrived. Additionally, police say Target Loss Prevention identified Burton as being part of several other retail frauds from their store.