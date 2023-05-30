Farmington Hills man charged with murder of sister in Sterling Heights

Zachary Holston III Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 50-year-old Farmington Hills man has been charged in the murder of his half-sister.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, on Friday, May 26, Zachary Holston III exited the family business in Sterling Heights and was walking toward his vehicle when he was approached by his half-sister, her husband and daughter in the parking lot.

Officials say Holston and the victim got into a verbal dispute, and as he was getting into his vehicle, the three approached his passenger door. A physical altercation ensued over paperwork located in Holston's vehicle.

It is alleged that Holston and the victim pulled guns on each other and began shooting. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Holston was arraigned in Shelby District Court on charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm.

Holton's bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety, no 10%. Bond conditions include a GPS tether with home confinement, a mental health evaluation and no contact with the victim's family or business.

"This is not the way for family to settle family business. Gun violence will never be tolerated in Macomb County. All disputes must be settled civilly between parties in or out of the courtroom, not on the streets. The loss of a life is always a profound tragedy, and it is especially disheartening when it occurs within the bonds of family. We extend our deepest condolences to the families affected by this devastating event, as they navigate through an unimaginable grief and loss that no words can adequately express. Thank you to the Sterling Heights Police Department who swiftly responded to this incident, ensuring that the responsible party was apprehended and will face the full weight of the justice system," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for June 8 and a preliminary hearing is slated for June 15 in Sterling Heights District Court.