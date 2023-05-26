Woman shot, killed by brother in business dispute in Sterling Heights, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - A 54-year-old Macomb woman was shot and killed by her brother over a business dispute Friday morning, Sterling Heights police say.

Sterling Heights police responded to a shooting call around 9 a.m. Friday at 6000 block of 19 Mile Road.

When they arrived, they found the woman with gunshot wounds. She was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, the shooting happened over a business dispute between the brother and sister, and both pulled guns on each other and began shooting.

The male shooter was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sterling Heights Police Department Detective Bureau at 586-446-2825.