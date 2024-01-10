Romulus man arraigned in wrong-way crash that killed Farmington Hills couple

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 35-year-old Romulus man was arraigned on charges in connection to a crash that killed two people on Jan. 6.

The Oakland County Prosecutor charged Angel Melendez-Ortiz with:

Two counts of second-degree murder

Two counts of first-degree fleeing and eluding police causing death

Two counts of reckless driving causing death

Two counts of operating a vehicle with license suspended/revoked/denied causing death

The Farmington Hills couple, Jennifer and Ryan Ambrosio died in the crash while heading home from a date night. Together, they have six children.

Melendez-Ortiz was driving a stolen pickup truck, leading police on a chase on the Loge, and at one point, driving south in the northbound lanes, without his headlights, hitting Ambrosio's SUV near Civic Center Drive head-on, Michigan State Police said.

Melendez-Ortiz pleaded not guilty on Jan. 10 and was given a $1.5 million cash bond, the prosecutor's office said.

"These are senseless deaths, and I have authorized the highest possible charges for this crime. We will pursue justice for these victims and their entire family, including their young children, and we will hold this defendant accountable," Oakland County

Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

He is due back in court on Jan. 24.