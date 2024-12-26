Experts debunk viral video claiming lions loose in Detroit

1 dead, 2 hurt in Christmas Eve shooting; Man found unresponsive on sidewalk; and more top stories

1 dead, 2 hurt in Christmas Eve shooting; Man found unresponsive on sidewalk; and more top stories

1 dead, 2 hurt in Christmas Eve shooting; Man found unresponsive on sidewalk; and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A now-viral video has caused quite a roar on social media.

The video claimed that a "group of lions in Detroit" are on the loose. The startling footage shows a pack of lions roaming through a city, with a label saying it's from 2024 and in the Motor City. The ominous video has been reshared and reposted several times across platforms, and many users are asking why the issue isn't getting more attention.

"(The) 2024 season finale is getting crazy by the day," one user says.

Another user writes "I'm getting a Jumanji movie feeling from this."

CBS News Detroit decided to call the experts to see whether or not they could substantiate the claims.

Wildlife officials say there are no reports of these big cats casually strolling the streets of Detroit. The Detroit River International Wildlife International Wildlife Refuge and the Detroit Zoo want to remind the public that if, for any reason, something like that were to happen, you would know immediately.

Cyber security expert David Derigiotis says the video itself seems authentic but points out that a sign in the background is not in English.

"Although AI was probably not used to create that video, you certainly cannot believe everything that you see online," Derigiotis told CBS News Detroit.

In addition, people are saying there are 13 lions roaming about. The Detroit Lions are now 13-2.

Derigiotis says that while the video may be real, it's a reminder that misinformation can spread within minutes. Check with trusted news sources first and examine the material being posted.

"Be diligent, scrutinize everything you see online," Derigiotis said.