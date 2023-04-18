Russian court rejects appeal of Evan Gershkovich, Wall Street Journal reporter held on spying charges

Ambassador says she visited detained WSJ reporter U.S. ambassador says she visited detained Wall Street Journal reporter 05:28

An appeal by American journalist Evan Gershkovich against his pretrial detention on espionage charges in Russia was rejected Tuesday by a Moscow court. The U.S. government and Gershkovich's employer, The Wall Street Journal, strenuously deny the charges against him.

Gershkovich, the first U.S. journalist to be detained in Russia since the Cold War, was taken into custody while reporting in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on March 29. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted on espionage charges.

US journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, stands inside a defendants' cage before a hearing to consider an appeal on his arrest at the Moscow City Court in Moscow on April 18, 2023. NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. government declared Gershkovich "wrongfully detained" about a week ago, meaning a designated office within the U.S. State Department will lead efforts to secure his release.

"I can only say how troubling it was to see Evan, an innocent journalist, held in these circumstances," U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy, who was permitted to visit Gershkovich in Moscow's Lefortovo prison for the first time on Monday, told journalists outside the Moscow courthouse after Tuesday's ruling. "We will continue to provide all available support to Evan and his family, and we expect Russian authorities to provide continued consular access to Evan. The charges against Evan are baseless, and we call on the Russian federation to immediately release him."

Gershkovich's lawyers told journalists after Tuesday's ruling that Gershkovich was in "good spirits" and was grateful for the "huge support" he was receiving. They said his next hearing would likely take place at the end of May.

President Joe Biden has condemned Gershkovich's detention and spoke to his parents last week.

"We're making it real clear that it's totally illegal what's happening, and we declared it so," Mr. Biden said.