Emagine Theatres showing Detroit Lions-Los Angels Rams game Sunday

(CBS DETROIT) - Emagine Theatres is inviting Detroit Lions fans to watch Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on the big screen.

The company is offering showings for free at eight participating theaters across Southeast Michigan.

Tickets are available on the day of the game and are limited to eight tickets per guest. 

Doors open at 5 p.m. and kickoff set at 8 p.m. There will also be giveaways during halftime.

Theaters showing Lions-Rams game on Jan. 14

  • Royal Oak
  • Novi
  • Canton Township 
  • Saline
  • Rochester Hills
  • Saginaw
  • Woodhaven
  • Farmington Hills

First published on January 10, 2024 / 7:42 PM EST

