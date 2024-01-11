Emagine Theatres cancels planned viewing of Lions-Rams game

(CBS DETROIT) - Emagine Theatres announced Thursday that it will no longer showcase the matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The company posted on social media Thursday that it is canceling the planned viewing at the request of the NFL. Emgaine was scheduled to showcase the game at eight participating theaters across Southeast Michigan for free.

The Lions are taking on Matthew Stafford and the Rams in prime time on Sunday night for the Wild Card game.

The game is highly anticipated as it is the first time in 30 years that Detroit hosted a playoff game and the first playoff matchup in NFL history between two starting quarterbacks facing their former teams.

Lions fans await Stafford's return to Ford Field three years after he was traded for Jared Goff.

In the wake of his return, some Lions fans are debating over Stafford jerseys.