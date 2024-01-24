Emagine to show Detroit Lions-San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship game on the big screen

What is the social impact of the Detroit Lions winning?

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit Emagine Entertainment location will be showing the AFC Championship Game and NFC Championship games this weekend.

This comes after the NFL had shut down the theater's plans of showing the Detroit Lions game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 14.

When can I watch the Lions in the NFC Championship game?

On Sunday, Jan. 28, the Royal Oak Emagine location will be showing the Kansas City Chiefs play the Baltimore Ravens at 3 p.m.

After that, the theater will show the Detroit Lions play the San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 p.m.

Royal Oak Emagine Caesars Sportsbook Lounge

The games will be shown inside the Caesars Sportsbook Lounge in the theater. It is free to attend, but seating is limited in the theater and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

There will be a variety of food and drink options, seat side service, and the lounge features heated leather recliners and individual tables that are big enough to hold food, drinks or a laptop.

"The space is also equipped with free high-speed Wi-Fi and a dedicated display showcasing a variety of betting odds for those interested in engaging in legal, state-regulated online sports and casino gambling activities, using the guest's own personal online sports betting account through Caesars Sportsbook," Emagine Entertainment officials said.

The theater is located at 200 North Main Street.