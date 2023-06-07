EGLE issues air quality action day advisory for southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Canadian wildfires have prompted the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy to declare an air quality alert day.

"Might be a good day to stay indoors if you can," said Jim Haywood of EGLE.

Haywood said out of caution and because new wildfires have broken out right to our north in Ontario, Canada, the department has issued an air quality action day advisory for southeast Michigan.

"We are also seeing some numbers that are crossing into the unhealthy range, which means it might affect everybody out there," he said. "Right now, those most at risk are those with asthma, COPD, or anyone with a heart condition. EGLE is recommending that those individuals stay indoors today and tomorrow as much as possible and to definitely avoid any strenuous activity indoors.

"This tends to be a forecasting situation for us where we really have to go on a day-by-day basis, we don't know necessarily how the wind is going to shift and move that smoke around - and even more interestingly enough, we don't know where these fires are going to pop up."

The wildfires in Canada began in Quebec, sending plumes of smoke across New York and even down to Washington, D.C. Because the wildfires are now directly to our north, EGLE issued the air quality advisory. Haywood said the alert could be lifted soon if those wildfires are contained.

"Hopefully, this will be over in a day or two," Haywood said.

Don't forget about your pets. During the air quality alert, it is advised to limit their outdoor activity as well.