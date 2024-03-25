Ecorse man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

Detroit Air Xpress launches, GLWA and Highland Park reach an agreement and more top stories

Detroit Air Xpress launches, GLWA and Highland Park reach an agreement and more top stories

Detroit Air Xpress launches, GLWA and Highland Park reach an agreement and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man is charged in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Michael Shawn Holcomb, 52, of Ecorse, is charged with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, six counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of unlawful imprisonment, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm by strangulation, and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Holcomb is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

"This is one of the worst cases I've seen as a sworn police officer for over 28 years. I have full faith in our Detective Bureau and the Wayne County Prosecutor to find justice in this case," Allen Park Police Chief Christopher Egan said in a statement.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Holcomb allegedly assaulted the teen on March 17 in a home on Meyer Avenue in Allen Park.

He fled the home and was later arrested that day by Dearborn police.

Holcomb is also charged in connection with a home invasion and sexual assault in Dearborn. Police responded to a report on March 17 about two elderly women who were severely abused and assaulted. Both women, ages 85 and 78, were being treated for their injuries.

"The alleged facts in this case will show that this defendant is a dangerous person whose predatory behavior seems to know no bounds," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.