Man arrested in Dearborn home invasion, sexual assault

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two elderly women are being treated for their injuries at a hospital, and a suspect was taken into custody after a home invasion and sexual assault Sunday afternoon.

At 2 p.m. on March 17, officers responded to a home near Southfield Road and Outer Drive after receiving a report of the incident.

When they arrived, they discovered that two elderly female residents had been severely abused and sexually assaulted by an unknown man who had illegally entered their residence.

Dearborn fire and EMS personnel rendered aid to the victims and then they were taken to a local hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

Using evidence and information from witnesses, officers located the suspect Sunday afternoon at a nearby motel and took him into custody.

Police say the suspect's identity is being held pending charges.

In addition, police say they believe the suspect acted alone and that there is no further threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.