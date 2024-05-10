Residents line up for reopening of Dutch Girl Donuts in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - An iconic Detroit doughnut shop is reopening, and residents didn't hesitate to get there on Friday.

Dutch Girl Donuts announced last year that it was opening its doors again under new leadership after it closed in 2021 following the death of founders Gene and Lauren Timmer.

The Timmers announced it planned to sell the business and received more than 30 offers before passing it to the Lynch family.

The founding family would continue to have a hand in the business as Gene and Lauren's son, Jon Timmer, would still make the donuts, something he has been doing at the shop for 20 years.

"My family has loved Dutch Girl since before I was born," Lynch said last year. "I'm extremely grateful, honored, and excited to carry this local favorite forward for the Timmer family."

Rhonda Hart, who has been a customer since the 70s, said she was happy to see the place open again.

"When it comes to doughnuts, there is no comparison. It's Dutch Girl, and that's it," she said.