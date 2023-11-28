Dutch Girl Donuts reopening in Detroit next year

(CBS DETROIT) - A beloved Detroit donut shop that closed two years ago will reopen in 2024 under new ownership.

Dutch Girl Donuts will return to Woodward Avenue thanks to a partnership between the Timmer family, who were the founders, and Paddy Lynch, owner of The Schvitz bathhouse, and third-generation funeral home director of Lynch & Sons.

The shop closed in 2021 after the death of its founders, Gene and Lauren Timmer.

According to a press release, the Timmers announced it planned to sell the business and received more than 30 offers before passing it to the Lynch family.

But the founding family will continue to have a hand in the business as Gene and Lauren's son, Jon Timmer, will continue to make the donuts, something he has been doing at the shop for 20 years.

"My family has loved Dutch Girl since before I was born," Lynch said in a written statement. "I'm extremely grateful, honored, and excited to carry this local favorite forward for the Timmer family."