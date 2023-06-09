Dutch Girl Donuts to reopen in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The iconic Dutch Girl Donuts is set to come to life again, and Detroit already can't wait for its return.

According to their Facebook page, the building and business have been sold to Jon Timmer, the son of owner Gene Timmer. Gene Timmer's parents started the business in 1947.

The business was temporarily closed in September 2021, citing staffing issues. The owner passed away a few weeks later, and the building has remained closed since.

Fans say they can't wait for the famed donuts to return.

"I would be happy for it to reopen back up," said Dutch Girl Donuts fan Patrick Phillips. "It's always been the best donut place in the city and the best donuts in town. I was just sad to see them shut down, and I'm excited to see them open back up."

The business has not yet announced when it will reopen.