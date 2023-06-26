DTE contractor killed on the job was a "hardworking" lineman who loved "to help people"

(CBS DETROIT) - An Alabama family is heartbroken over the loss of 30-year-old Austin Chappell, who was identified as the DTE Energy contractor killed Saturday after coming into contact with live equipment.

"He was just a good man and a good person and even better father and husband," said Jeff Chappell, Austin Chappell's father.

Chappell wants you to know his son died doing what he loved.

"He was what you want your son to run out like. He was a hard worker. He's 600-700 miles from home trying to help people get their power turned back on," he said.

The Alabama native was a passionate and dedicated lineman who was also a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

While he was working in Detroit as a contractor for DTE, Chappell was killed after coming into contact with live equipment.

The incident happened Saturday in the area of West Outer Drive and Annabelle Street.

"I don't know all the details of what happened Saturday, but I know they are out there trying to help people get their power restored, and that's what they're all about," Chappell said.

Chappell's father says his son leaves behind a wife, a 10-year-old daughter, and several devastated family and friends.

He says it's unclear how his son came into contact with a live power line, but he believes it had to be a freak accident.

"I say the next time the power is out, think about these guys. If they are working on these lines, they are out there working on these lines without letting people in. They're doing a very dangerous job," he said. "They're not doing it for the money. They're doing it to help people."

Right now, Chappell's family is working to bring him back home so he can get the send-off he deserves.