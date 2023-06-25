Watch CBS News
Local News

DTE line worker dies after being electrocuted in Detroit

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 23, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 23, 2023 03:28

(CBS DETROIT) - A contract line worker performing work for DTE Energy was electrocuted Saturday in Detroit. 

A DTE Energy spokesperson says the worker came in contact with live equipment and was fatally wounded. 

The incident happened near West Outer Drive and Annabelle. 

DTE Energy released the following statement on the incident: 

"It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that one of our contract partners lost an employer yesterday while doing work for DTE. This contract line worker who was working in Detroit came in contact with live equipment and was fatally wounded. We send our love and support to his family and loved ones."  

First published on June 25, 2023 / 4:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.