DTE line worker dies after being electrocuted in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A contract line worker performing work for DTE Energy was electrocuted Saturday in Detroit.
A DTE Energy spokesperson says the worker came in contact with live equipment and was fatally wounded.
The incident happened near West Outer Drive and Annabelle.
DTE Energy released the following statement on the incident:
"It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that one of our contract partners lost an employer yesterday while doing work for DTE. This contract line worker who was working in Detroit came in contact with live equipment and was fatally wounded. We send our love and support to his family and loved ones."
