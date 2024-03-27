Drier and cooler weather expected for Wednesday in Southeast Michigan

Dry with more sun by late afternoon. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/27/2024

Dry with more sun by late afternoon. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/27/2024

Dry with more sun by late afternoon. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/27/2024

(CBS DETROIT) - After a rainy and stormy Tuesday, the weather will be much calmer and a bit cooler today in Southeast Michigan.

Dry conditions will take hold on Wednesday, as mostly cloudy skies will maintain much of the day.

Temperatures started in the upper 30s. By the late afternoon, temperatures will warm into the upper 40s for our daytime highs. Temperatures will be slightly below normal for this time of year, but the good news is we'll have less wind than we experienced on Tuesday. Winds will be out of the west-southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusting up to 25 mph.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Clouds will start breaking in the late afternoon, leaving us with clear skies Wednesday night and temperatures falling below freezing. Warmer temperatures and more sunshine will be on tap for the rest of the work week.

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit News, online on CBSDetroit.com, and on the stream on the CBS Detroit News app, Paramount+, and PlutoTV.